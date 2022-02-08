- (PLX AI) - Wallenius Wilhelmsen Q4 EBITDA USD 306 million.
- • Despite supply chain disruptions such as semiconductor chip shortages and labor issues related to the pandemic, results were mainly driven by Shipping
- • Logistics also delivered improved profitability, while Government saw a drop in margins, the company said
- • Says continue to expect the supply-demand balance in Shipping to remain favorable over the mid-term due to the overall global fleet situation
- • Logistics volumes will benefit from gradual improvement of automotive semiconductor chip supply expected during 2022
