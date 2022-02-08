John Kalkman Joins Swift Navigation as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2022, a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced the most recent addition to its executive team. John Kalkman will lead Swift's Customer Success Team as Executive Vice President, to support Swift's rapidly growing business across the globe, enabling Swift customers worldwide to deliver precise positioning for their applications.



John brings several decades of experience to this role including customer support, marketing and general management of enterprise software and SaaS product platforms. Before joining Swift, John worked at Microsoft for 20 years, most recently as VP and GM of global customer success for Windows Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). Later, John worked at Samsung as VP and GM within the Devices Solutions America division running System on Chip (SoC) mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) groups. Having worked as a Strategic Advisor to the Swift CEO and Leadership Team over the past two years, John has proven he is a strong fit to fill this important customer acceleration role.

"Swift Navigation is excited to welcome John to our executive team. We look forward to benefiting from his experience in building and growing high-performance enterprise and SaaS teams and his leading our efforts to ensure the success of our customers' cutting-edge applications," said Swift CEO, Timothy Harris.

"I am excited to join Swift's executive team that is transforming the market for precise positioning to build on its impressive centimeter-level accurate GNSS technology," said Kalkman. "The company is uniquely positioned to support industry leaders in automotive, mobile and micro-mobility where precise positioning and autonomy are crucial. I am excited to lead the global Customer Success Team and help fuel Swift's customer growth."

John holds a Bachelor's of Science from Central Washington University and will be based out of Swift's San Francisco corporate headquarters.

