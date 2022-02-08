Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
08.02.22
17:42 Uhr
3,035 Euro
-0,025
-0,82 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0683,07819:22
3,0713,07919:22
Dow Jones News
08.02.2022 | 18:40
TUI AG: Result of AGM

DJ TUI AG: Result of AGM

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Result of AGM 08-Feb-2022 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG

("TUI AG")

Result of AGM

The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 12.00am on Tuesday 8 February 2022.

All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. 

% of 
                                                   Issued 
 
                                                   Share 
                                                   Capital 
                           VOTES       VOTES      VOTES        VOTES 
                           FOR        AGAINST     TOTAL    Voted  WITHHELD 
                                 %        % 
1                           No resolution required 
       Presentation of financial statements as 
       of 30 September 2021 and reports 
2       Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021 
2.1      Friedrich Joussen (CEO)         785,802,727 99.84 1,269,588 0.16 787,072,315 48.50  7,939,170 
2.2      David Burling              787,815,612 99.85 1,175,211 0.15 788,990,823 48.62  7,283,968 
2.3      Birgit Conix              787,767,529 99.85 1,154,648 0.15 788,922,177 48.61  7,352,614 
2.4      Sebastian Ebel             787,843,417 99.85 1,164,604 0.15 789,008,021 48.62  7,266,770 
2.5      Dr. Elke Eller             787,804,287 99.85 1,153,365 0.15 788,957,652 48.61  7,317,139 
2.6      Peter Krueger              787,798,354 99.86 1,107,790 0.14 788,906,144 48.61  7,368,647 
2.7      Sybille Reiss              787,848,702 99.85 1,162,401 0.15 789,011,103 48.62  7,263,688 
2.8      Frank Rosenberger            787,715,380 99.84 1,239,771 0.16 788,955,151 48.61  7,319,640 
3       Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021 
3.1      Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)      750,752,600 95.10 38,712,355 4.90 789,464,955 48.64  6,808,336 
3.2      Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)     785,113,247 99.55 3,564,166 0.45 788,677,413 48.60  7,597,378 
3.3      Peter Long (Deputy Chairman)      785,947,376 99.58 3,351,247 0.42 789,298,623 48.63  6,976,168 
3.4      Ingrid-Helen Arnold           785,983,618 99.60 3,189,050 0.40 789,172,668 48.63  7,102,123 
3.5      Andreas Barczewski           785,850,110 99.57 3,386,667 0.43 789,236,777 48.63  7,038,014 
3.6      Peter Bremme              785,819,493 99.56 3,455,998 0.44 789,275,491 48.63  6,999,240 
3.7      Dr. Jutta A. Dönges           757,915,135 96.03 31,347,125 3.97 789,262,260 48.63  7,012,146 
3.8      Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst          751,282,660 95.19 37,997,299 4.81 789,279,959 48.63  6,994,832 
3.9      Wolfgang Flintermann          785,781,579 99.56 3,497,219 0.44 789,278,798 48.63  6,995,993 
3.10     María Garaña Corces           786,080,192 99.59 3,258,854 0.41 789,339,046 48.64  6,935,745 
3.11     Angelika Gifford            786,044,276 99.59 3,211,501 0.41 789,255,777 48.63  7,019,014 
3.12     Stefan Heinemann            785,851,122 99.56 3,442,049 0.44 789,293,171 48.63  6,964,694 
3.13     Dr. Dierk Hirschel           786,032,689 99.59 3,214,374 0.41 789,247,063 48.63  7,027,728 
3.14     Janina Kugel              786,057,683 99.59 3,232,447 0.41 789,290,130 48.63  6,984,661 
3.15     Vladimir Lukin             723,354,243 91.65 65,906,904 8.35 789,261,147 48.63  7,013,644 
3.16     Coline McConville            786,001,357 99.58 3,306,458 0.42 789,307,815 48.64  6,966,976 
3.17     Alexey Mordashov            206,062,544 86.76 31,459,123 13.24 237,521,667 14.64  6,961,152 
3.18     Mark Muratovic             785,727,527 99.55 3,583,946 0.45 789,311,473 48.64  6,963,318 
3.19     Michael Pönipp             785,999,737 99.59 3,225,622 0.41 789,225,359 48.63  7,049,432 
3.20     Carola Schwirn             785,777,083 99.56 3,443,935 0.44 789,221,018 48.63  7,053,773 
3.21     Anette Strempel             785,784,357 99.56 3,474,727 0.44 789,259,084 48.63  7,003,332 
3.22     Joan Trían Riu             739,735,251 98.59 10,547,825 1.41 750,283,076 46.23  45,991,715 
3.23     Tanja Viehl               785,824,124 99.57 3,426,542 0.43 789,250,666 48.63  7,024,125 
3.24     Stefan Weinhofer            785,822,781 99.57 3,431,580 0.43 789,254,361 48.63  7,020,430 
4       Appointment of the auditor       789,410,406 99.67 2,608,049 0.33 792,018,455 48.80  4,252,746 
5       New authorised capital pursuant to new 752,201,525 95.01 39,477,321 4.99 791,678,846 48.78  4,589,013 
       article 4(5) of the Charter 
6       New authorised capital pursuant to new 782,994,524 98.90 8,743,021 1.10 791,737,545 48.78  4,536,314 
       article 4(7) of the Charter 
       Authorisation for convertible bonds/ 
7       bonds with warrants and new conditional 781,347,689 98.69 10,338,979 1.31 791,686,668 48.78  4,587,191 
       capital pursuant to new article 4(10) 
       of the Charter 
 
8       New conditional capital pursuant to new 724,268,077 91.49 67,362,959 8.51 791,631,036 48.78  4,643,755 
       article 
       4(11) of the Charter 
 
9       New authorised capital pursuant to new   779,162,567 98.42 12,536,565 1.58 791,699,132 48.78 4,575,659 
       article 4(12) of the Charter for the 
       repayment of the silent participation of 
       the ESF 
       Approval of the remuneration report for the 
10      financial year that ended on 30 September  781,179,573 98.72 10,089,205 1.28 791,268,778 48.76 5,003,858 
       2021 
 
11 
       Approval of profit transfer agreements 
 
11.1     Approval of profit transfer agreement    790,735,060 99.87 1,010,214 0.13 791,745,274 48.79 4,529,517 
       between TUI AG and DEFAG 
       Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH I. 
 
11.2     Approval of profit transfer agreement    790,680,063 99.88 968,368  0.12 791,648,431 48.78 4,626,360 
       between TUI AG and DEFAG 
       Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH III

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  141741 
EQS News ID:  1278129 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278129&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2022 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
