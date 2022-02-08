DJ TUI AG: Result of AGM

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Result of AGM 08-Feb-2022 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

("TUI AG")

Result of AGM

The virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 12.00am on Tuesday 8 February 2022.

All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below.

% of Issued Share Capital VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL Voted WITHHELD % % 1 No resolution required Presentation of financial statements as of 30 September 2021 and reports 2 Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021 2.1 Friedrich Joussen (CEO) 785,802,727 99.84 1,269,588 0.16 787,072,315 48.50 7,939,170 2.2 David Burling 787,815,612 99.85 1,175,211 0.15 788,990,823 48.62 7,283,968 2.3 Birgit Conix 787,767,529 99.85 1,154,648 0.15 788,922,177 48.61 7,352,614 2.4 Sebastian Ebel 787,843,417 99.85 1,164,604 0.15 789,008,021 48.62 7,266,770 2.5 Dr. Elke Eller 787,804,287 99.85 1,153,365 0.15 788,957,652 48.61 7,317,139 2.6 Peter Krueger 787,798,354 99.86 1,107,790 0.14 788,906,144 48.61 7,368,647 2.7 Sybille Reiss 787,848,702 99.85 1,162,401 0.15 789,011,103 48.62 7,263,688 2.8 Frank Rosenberger 787,715,380 99.84 1,239,771 0.16 788,955,151 48.61 7,319,640 3 Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2021 3.1 Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman) 750,752,600 95.10 38,712,355 4.90 789,464,955 48.64 6,808,336 3.2 Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman) 785,113,247 99.55 3,564,166 0.45 788,677,413 48.60 7,597,378 3.3 Peter Long (Deputy Chairman) 785,947,376 99.58 3,351,247 0.42 789,298,623 48.63 6,976,168 3.4 Ingrid-Helen Arnold 785,983,618 99.60 3,189,050 0.40 789,172,668 48.63 7,102,123 3.5 Andreas Barczewski 785,850,110 99.57 3,386,667 0.43 789,236,777 48.63 7,038,014 3.6 Peter Bremme 785,819,493 99.56 3,455,998 0.44 789,275,491 48.63 6,999,240 3.7 Dr. Jutta A. Dönges 757,915,135 96.03 31,347,125 3.97 789,262,260 48.63 7,012,146 3.8 Prof. Dr. Edgar Ernst 751,282,660 95.19 37,997,299 4.81 789,279,959 48.63 6,994,832 3.9 Wolfgang Flintermann 785,781,579 99.56 3,497,219 0.44 789,278,798 48.63 6,995,993 3.10 María Garaña Corces 786,080,192 99.59 3,258,854 0.41 789,339,046 48.64 6,935,745 3.11 Angelika Gifford 786,044,276 99.59 3,211,501 0.41 789,255,777 48.63 7,019,014 3.12 Stefan Heinemann 785,851,122 99.56 3,442,049 0.44 789,293,171 48.63 6,964,694 3.13 Dr. Dierk Hirschel 786,032,689 99.59 3,214,374 0.41 789,247,063 48.63 7,027,728 3.14 Janina Kugel 786,057,683 99.59 3,232,447 0.41 789,290,130 48.63 6,984,661 3.15 Vladimir Lukin 723,354,243 91.65 65,906,904 8.35 789,261,147 48.63 7,013,644 3.16 Coline McConville 786,001,357 99.58 3,306,458 0.42 789,307,815 48.64 6,966,976 3.17 Alexey Mordashov 206,062,544 86.76 31,459,123 13.24 237,521,667 14.64 6,961,152 3.18 Mark Muratovic 785,727,527 99.55 3,583,946 0.45 789,311,473 48.64 6,963,318 3.19 Michael Pönipp 785,999,737 99.59 3,225,622 0.41 789,225,359 48.63 7,049,432 3.20 Carola Schwirn 785,777,083 99.56 3,443,935 0.44 789,221,018 48.63 7,053,773 3.21 Anette Strempel 785,784,357 99.56 3,474,727 0.44 789,259,084 48.63 7,003,332 3.22 Joan Trían Riu 739,735,251 98.59 10,547,825 1.41 750,283,076 46.23 45,991,715 3.23 Tanja Viehl 785,824,124 99.57 3,426,542 0.43 789,250,666 48.63 7,024,125 3.24 Stefan Weinhofer 785,822,781 99.57 3,431,580 0.43 789,254,361 48.63 7,020,430 4 Appointment of the auditor 789,410,406 99.67 2,608,049 0.33 792,018,455 48.80 4,252,746 5 New authorised capital pursuant to new 752,201,525 95.01 39,477,321 4.99 791,678,846 48.78 4,589,013 article 4(5) of the Charter 6 New authorised capital pursuant to new 782,994,524 98.90 8,743,021 1.10 791,737,545 48.78 4,536,314 article 4(7) of the Charter Authorisation for convertible bonds/ 7 bonds with warrants and new conditional 781,347,689 98.69 10,338,979 1.31 791,686,668 48.78 4,587,191 capital pursuant to new article 4(10) of the Charter 8 New conditional capital pursuant to new 724,268,077 91.49 67,362,959 8.51 791,631,036 48.78 4,643,755 article 4(11) of the Charter 9 New authorised capital pursuant to new 779,162,567 98.42 12,536,565 1.58 791,699,132 48.78 4,575,659 article 4(12) of the Charter for the repayment of the silent participation of the ESF Approval of the remuneration report for the 10 financial year that ended on 30 September 781,179,573 98.72 10,089,205 1.28 791,268,778 48.76 5,003,858 2021 11 Approval of profit transfer agreements 11.1 Approval of profit transfer agreement 790,735,060 99.87 1,010,214 0.13 791,745,274 48.79 4,529,517 between TUI AG and DEFAG Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH I. 11.2 Approval of profit transfer agreement 790,680,063 99.88 968,368 0.12 791,648,431 48.78 4,626,360 between TUI AG and DEFAG Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH III

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

