Articulated Haulers Market to Surpass a Valuation of USD 10.9 Billion by 2032 - Fact.MR Study

East Asia to Hold More Than 26% of the Articulated Haulers Market Share

The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the articulated hauler market. It presents valuable insights on factors facilitating product development in the articulated hauler market. For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented in terms of payload capacity, by engine power, by end-use, and region

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global articulated hauler market is estimated to reach a valuation at USD 6.0 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 10.9 Billion by the forecast period 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the assessment period 2022-2032

In recent years, the use of articulated haulers in the automotive industry has expanded dramatically. Fast response time, higher engine performance, greater engine management, high resistance, stumpy air flow constraint, and durability, among other factors, may revolutionize the global articulated hauler market between 2022 and 2032.

Some of the ongoing projects include: CRL - Cross Rail Development - United Kingdom; HS2 - High Speed 2 Rail Link - United Kingdom; LTF - Lyon-Turin High Speed Rail - France; Cargiant/LRP/QPR/GLA - Old Oak Common Regeneration -concrete building in Montreal (Canada) is receiving a USD 100 million refurbishment for new occupants.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2234

In the global market, increased building construction in urban areas, along with rising rental demand, will fuel demand for articulated haulers. Buildings and big loads are expanding on crowded city sites as markets recover, necessitating the usage of articulated haulers.

The industrial and utility sectors are likely to expand, providing prospects for articulated haulers. Construction equipment demand is being driven by the continued growth of the utility and industrial sectors, particularly in rising economies such as Brazil, India, China, and others.

Furthermore, infrastructure planning commissioners and policymakers are taking steps to encourage the industry's expansion in these countries.

The East Asian articulated hauler market accounts for nearly 26% of the global articulated hauler market in 2022. It is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1.2 Billion during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

In terms of value, the second-largest market in the global is the Japanese articulated haulers market as well as the East Asian market. It is likely to grow with a 2.8% CAGR and provide remarkable absolute dollar opportunities during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 5.7 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 6.0 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 10.9 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 6%

Key Takeaways:

The North American articulated hauler market holds the 3rd largest market share in the global articulated hauler market which is projected to gain 179 BPS with the growth of 3.8% CAGR.

largest market share in the global articulated hauler market which is projected to gain with the growth of CAGR. East Asia is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and generate an absolute dollar value opportunity of more than USD 1.2 billion by the end of forecast period 2032

is likely to grow at a CAGR of and generate an absolute dollar value opportunity of more than by the end of forecast period 2032 The growth of demand for articulated haulers in Japan and South Korea is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the assessment years of 2022-2032.

and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over the assessment years of 2022-2032. the articulated hauler market is expected to witness exhibiting growth at 6% CAGR during 2022-2032 in comparison to a CAGR of 4.2% with which it grew from 2017 to 2021

Growth Drivers:

Governments have boosted their investments in infrastructure projects in both developed and developing countries, which is expected to drive articulated hauler market growth.

Rising demand from construction industry and automobile industry to spur the demand for articulated haulers.

To gain in-depth insights on Articulated Hauler Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2234

Competitive Landscape

The global articulated hauler market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and domestic players. Also, the leading companies have adopted new product development as a key strategy to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the integration of advanced articulated hauler.

On 7th July 2021, Terex has acquired an Ireland based multinational company MDS International. Through this acquisition, the company will be able to expand its operations as well as its consumer base.

based multinational company MDS International. Through this acquisition, the company will be able to expand its operations as well as its consumer base. On 29th October 2021, Rokbak has launched the new RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers in the UK market.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Terex Trucks

Volvo

Caterpillar

Komatsu

John Deere

Hitachi Australia

Liebherr Group

Doosan

Bell Trucks America , Inc.

, Inc. Hydrema

CNH Industrial N.V

More valuable Insights on Articulated Hauler Market:

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global articulated hauler market, analysing forecast statistics through 2022 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections in the articulated hauler market with detailed segmentation:

By Payload Capacity:

By Engine Power:

By End-Use Industry:

By Region:

Less than 30 Million Tons



30-40 Million Tons



More than 40 million Tons

Up to 400 HP



400-500 HP



More than 500 HP

Mining



Construction



Forest & Agriculture

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania

MEA

Key Questions covered in the Articulated Hauler Market Report

How far is the global demand expected to reach over the forecast period?

What was the last 5- year CAGR for the demand in the Articulated Hauler Market?

Who are the prominent players in the global Articulated Hauler Market?

Which is the leading region in the Articulated Hauler Market?

Which output type contributes the maximum share in articulated sales?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain -

Construction Equipment Market Forecast - Government initiatives to construct highways, dams, trains, and roads as part of the development of smart cities in the areas of energy, mobility, and government are expected to stimulate construction equipment sales in the near future.

Construction Equipment Repair and Maintenance Services Market Trends - The demand for construction equipment repair and maintenance services is being driven by an increase in infrastructure, house building, and mining. Furthermore, the global has grown steadily over the last decade; nevertheless, market circumstances have lately deteriorated.

Industrial Curtains Market Analysis - Industrial curtains have extensively been utilized in industries that are likely to prevent sunlight and dust in manufacturing units, corporate offices, and other workplaces.

Construction Safety Net Market Scope - Throughout the assessment period, the construction safety net market is predicted to develop significantly, owing to increased investments in building rehabilitation and new construction activities around the world.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

