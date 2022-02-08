

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a third straight session, even as the dollar firmed against other currencies amid expectations the Federal Reserve will likely tighten monetary policy at an accelerated pace to tackle inflation.



U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday, could help determine the pace of the Fed's policy tightening. Economists expect consumer price inflation to rise to 7.3% year-on-year in January from 7% in December.



The odds of a 50 basis point increase in the interest rate at the March FOMC meeting rose to 30 percent, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.



The dollar index climbed to 95.75 in the Asian session, and despite having eased to 95.63, remains fairly well placed in positive territory with a gain of nearly 0.25%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $6.10 or about 0.3% at $1,827.90 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up by $0.124 at $23.200 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.4610 per pound, down $0.0015 from the previous close.



In economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in the month of December.



The report said the trade deficit widened to $80.7 billion in December from a revised $79.3 billion in November. Economists had expected the trade deficit to expand to $83.0 billion from the $80.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider deficit came as the value of imports surged 1.6% to $308.9 billion, while the value of exports jumped 1.5% to $228.1 billion.







