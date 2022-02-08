- (PLX AI) - Nordea announces ECB approval of share buy-back application
- • Nordea received approval from ECB for further share buy-backs of EUR 1.0 billion
- • The inaugural share buy-back programme, which started on 22 October 2021, is progressing and expected to end during the first quarter of 2022 and no later than 30 April 2022
- • Nordea expects to initiate a follow-on share buy-back programme of up to EUR 1.0bn after the inaugural programme has ended
