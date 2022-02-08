

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $129 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $171 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $582 million from $571 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $129 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $582 Mln vs. $571 Mln last year.



