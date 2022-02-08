Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGLV ISIN: IE00BFY8C754 Ticker-Symbol: 2TG 
Frankfurt
08.02.22
08:00 Uhr
197,80 Euro
+1,50
+0,76 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STERIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STERIS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,20204,2022:32
200,60203,2022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STERIS
STERIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STERIS PLC197,80+0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.