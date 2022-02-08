- (PLX AI) - Steris Q3 EPS USD 1.42.
- • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 2.12
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.85-7.95, up from USD 7.60-7.85 previously
- • Q3 revenue USD 1,200 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 11%, up from 10-11% previously
- • The increased outlook reflects solid growth across the business and higher cost synergies from the Cantel acquisition somewhat offset by continued challenges from supply chain, inflation and earnings dilution from the recent divestiture of the Renal Care business
