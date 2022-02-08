- (PLX AI) - Atmos Energy Q1 EPS USD 1.86.
- • Q1 net income USD 249.2 million
- • Q1 capex USD 684.2 million
- • Outlook FY capex USD 2,400-2,500 million
- • Outlook FY EPS USD 5.4-5.6
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom...
