

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Diagnostics and research company Qiagen NV (QGEN, QGENF) announced its outlook for the first quarter of 2022 and full year 2022. In the first quarter net sales are expected to grow at least 7 percent CER from $567.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be at least $0.72 CER compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.



For full-year 2022, the company expects at least $2.07 billion of sales at CER and adjusted earnings per share of at least $2.05 CER. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings per share of $1.77 on sales of $1.81 billion for the year ahead.







