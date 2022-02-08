- (PLX AI) - FMC starts new $1 billion share repurchase program; about $500-600 million to be bought back this year.
- • FMC Q4 Revenue of $1.41 billion
- • FMC Q4 Consolidated GAAP net income of $187 million
- • FMC Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $377 million
- • Outlook 2022 Revenue in the range of $5.25 to $5.55 billion, reflecting 7 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021
- • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.32 to $1.48 billion, reflecting 6 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021
- • Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $6.80 to $8.10, reflecting 8 percent growth at the midpoint versus 2021
- • Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $515 to $735 million
