Transparency Market Research: Home Healthcare Market to Expand at 10.5% during Forecast Period, States TMR Study

-Rise in adoption of the telehealth technology is expected to drive sales opportunities in the home healthcare market

-Increase in patients' inclination toward dependable, comfortable, cost-effective, and highly efficient home-based services bolsters market growth

-Major home healthcare providers are increasing R&D activities to provide advanced patient care services

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global home healthcare market is projected to gain valuation of US$ 499.6 Bn by 2028.

In recent years, the demand for different home healthcare products such as blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, temperature monitors, and pulse oximeters has increased across the globe. This factor is propelling the global home healthcare market, notes researchers at TMR.

Older population is generally at higher risk of suffering from chronic health problems. Hence, rise in the older populace around the world is boosting the sales prospects in the global market. Moreover, the home healthcare market is driven by factors such as rapidly advancing home healthcare services and increasing accessibility to home nursing care systems globally.

The global home healthcare market is prognosticated to gain profitable opportunities in North America, owing to the presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of home healthcare facilities, and increasing number of older people in the region. Moreover, the regional market is expected to gain sizeable expansion avenues on the back of increased government investments in the healthcare sector, presence of advanced healthcare technologies, and government initiatives for the introduction of telehealth practices for patients. Furthermore, the North America market is anticipated to expand due to an increasing number of skilled professionals that offer healthcare services home-based patients.

Home Healthcare Market: Key Findings

The telehealth technology is being increasingly utilized in the healthcare systems to offer superior quality medical services to patients remotely. This factor is favoring the growth of the global home healthcare market. Moreover, increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in the telehealth segment is creating lucrative opportunities in the market.

Many players in the global home healthcare market are providing advanced products, including Tele-ICUs, smart bedding systems, centralized or remote control systems, and advanced monitoring sensors that help in tracking patients' health. This factor drives the expansion avenues in the global market.

Home Healthcare Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in health problems globally, including diabetes, respiratory issues, and cardiovascular diseases is fueling the sales prospects in the home healthcare market

Favorable government policies in many developed and developing nations around the world is anticipated to create profitable avenues, states TMR report on the global home healthcare market

Increasing popularity of home healthcare services as cost-effective and safer alternatives to hospital services is creating notable business prospects in the global home healthcare market

Home Healthcare Market: Competition Landscape

Players in the home healthcare market are increasing efforts to develop innovative products and expand their product offerings. Hence, they are seen increasing cash in-flow toward R&D projects.

Several market enterprises are focusing on providing cost-efficient and effective treatment solutions for patients

Many companies in the home healthcare market are collaborating with organizations from the healthcare industry in order to discover advanced technologies intended for precise diagnosis and treatments of critical diseases

Home Healthcare Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Bayer AG

3M Health Care

Health Care Cardinal Health, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Phillips Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Home Healthcare Market Segmentation

Device Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Home Devices

Blood Glucose Monitors



Blood Pressure Monitors



Heart Rate Monitors



Temperature Monitors



Sleep Apnea Monitors



Coagulation Monitors



Pregnancy Test Kits



Pulse Oximeters



Pedometers

Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices



Nebulizers



Ventilator & CPAP Devices



IV Equipment



Dialysis Equipment

Home Mobility Assist Devices

Wheelchairs



Cranes & Crutches



Other Home Mobility Assist Devices

Medical Supplies

Service

Rehabilitation Services

Telehealth and Telemedicine Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

