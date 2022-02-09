Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
08.02.22
21:49 Uhr
25,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,73525,94007:33
25,18525,38007:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2022 | 06:53
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Information relating to the proposed cash dividend for fourth quarter 2021

Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend and extraordinary cash dividend to be paid by Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for fourth quarter 2021. Further details on the extraordinary cash dividend is included in the 4Q 2021/CMU stock market announcement published this morning.

Cash dividend amount: 0.20
Extraordinary cash dividend: 0.20
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 11 May 2022
Ex-date: 12 May 2022
Record date: 13 May 2022
Payment date: 27 May 2022

The proposed cash dividend amount and extraordinary cash dividend is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2022.

Other information: Cash dividend and extraordinary dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 20 May 2022.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


EQUINOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.