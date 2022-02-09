- (PLX AI) - Equinor Q4 net operating income USD 13,600 million.
- • Q4 net income USD 3,370 million vs. estimate USD 2,600 million
- • Q4 adjusted earnings (before tax) USD 15,000 million vs. estimate USD 13,210 million
- • Q4 dividend USD 0.2 vs. estimate USD 0.19
- • Equinor increasing the share buy-back program up to USD 5 billion for 2022
- • Equinor to give extraordinary quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share for four quarters
- • Q4 revenue USD 32,600 million vs. estimate USD 27,800 million
- • Outlook FY capex USD 10,000 million
- • Equinor sees 2% production growth in 2022
- • Equinor sees capex USD 10 billion in 2023, USD 12 billion in 2024/25
