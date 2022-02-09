- (PLX AI) - Akzo Nobel Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 209 million vs. estimate EUR 213 million
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 205 million vs. estimate EUR 190 million
- • Q4 revenue EUR 2,403 million vs. estimate EUR 2,382 million
- • Q4 net income EUR 187 million vs. estimate EUR 121 million
- • AkzoNobel targets to grow at or above its relevant markets
- • Says raw material cost inflation and supply constraints are expected to gradually ease by mid-2022
- • Plans are in place to deliver the €2 billion adjusted EBITDA target for 2023, and an average annual 50 basis points increase in return on sales over the period 2021-2023
