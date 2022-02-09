- (PLX AI) - XXL Q4 revenue NOK 2,700 million vs. estimate NOK 2,555 million.
|07:10
|XXL Q4 EBITDA NOK 403 Million vs. Estimate NOK 293 Million
(PLX AI) - XXL Q4 revenue NOK 2,700 million vs. estimate NOK 2,555 million.
|25.01.
|XXL ASA - Invitation to presentation of the fourth quarter 2021 results
|23.12.21
|XXL ASA: Notification of trade
|16.12.21
|XXL ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.99 today
|15.12.21
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in XXL (238/21)
|NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in XXL ASA (XXL) due to an extraordinary dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please...
