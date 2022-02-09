- (PLX AI) - Amundi Q4 adjusted revenue EUR 794 million.
- • Q4 adjusted pretax profit EUR 429 million
- • Q4 net income EUR 304 million
|Amundi Q4 Adjusted Net Income EUR 328 Million vs. Estimate EUR 309 Million
