- (PLX AI) - Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG seek to merge.
- • Komax 1.28 million new shares will be allocated in exchange for the Schleuniger shares of Metall Zug AG, giving Metall Zug AG a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG
- • In addition, the Annual General Meet-ing will be asked to rescind the 15% voting rights restriction and elect Jürg Werner, the current Chairman of Schleuniger AG, as an additional member of the Board of Directors
