- (PLX AI) - SR-Bank Q4 net income NOK 889 million vs. estimate NOK 684 million.
- • Q4 net interest income NOK 1,005 million
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: Strong results characterised by good underlying operations and significantly lower impairment provisions
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: SRBNK: Key information relating to the cash dividend
|SR-Bank Q4 Pretax Profit NOK 1,073 Million vs. Estimate NOK 896 Million
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: Reminder - Invitation to the presentation of fourth quarter 2021 accounts, Wednesday 9 February
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: SpareBank 1 Gruppen - result 4th quarter and the final year of 2021.
