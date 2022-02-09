- (PLX AI) - Collector Q4 total income SEK 705 million vs. estimate SEK 652 million.
- • Q4 EPS SEK 1.11 vs. estimate SEK 0.8
- • Q4 CET1 capital ratio 13.9%
|Collector AB Q4 Net Income SEK 238 Million vs. Estimate SEK 165 Million
