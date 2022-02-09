- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck FY revenue DKK 16,299 million vs. estimate DKK 16,389 million.
- • Revenue decline of 5% in local currencies due to erosion on Northera following loss of exclusivity and reduced contract work
- • FY EPS DKK 6.63 vs. estimate DKK 6.63
- • FY EBIT margin 12.3% vs. estimate 13%
- • FY EBIT DKK 2,010 million vs. estimate DKK 2,117 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,200-2,600 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 16,700-17,300 million; consensus is at DKK 17,500 million
- • Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,600-4,000 million
H LUNDBECK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de