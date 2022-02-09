- (PLX AI) - Pandora Outlook FY organic growth 3-6%.
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 25-25.5%
- • Pandora says organic growth was 23% in January 2022
- • Pandora will buy back own shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 3.3 billion in the period from 9 February 2022 to 3 February 2023
- • Dividend DKK 16 per share
- • Strong and broad-based growth in Q4 with 12% sell-out growth vs 2019
- • US remained strong with sell-out growth of 39% vs Q4 2019
- • Performance in China was unsatisfactory and negatively impacted by COVID-19, Pandora said
- • Sell-out growth ended at -39% vs Q4 2019. Pandoras continue to see significant opportunities to grow in China
