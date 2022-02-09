- (PLX AI) - DSV Q4 revenue DKK 61,302 million vs. estimate DKK 54,400 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 5,113 million vs. estimate DKK 5,107 million
- • Q4 operating margin 8.3%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 18,000-20,000 million; consensus was at DKK 18,135 million
- • Says expect that the current situation with congestion, tight capacity and high rate levels will continue well into 2022
- • Says gradual reduction of the congestion could start in the second half of the year
- • Assumes that the integration of GIL will continue as planned, and we expect special items in the level of DKK 1,000 million related to the integration in 2022
- • Dividend DKK 5.50 per share; new share buyback of DKK 2.5 billion
DSV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de