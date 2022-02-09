Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
09.02.2022 | 08:04
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, February 7

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 9 February 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 119,591,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: nil).

Shareholders should use 119,591,000 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 9 February 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
