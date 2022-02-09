Jackery displayed its latest portable solar generators at the recent Quartzsite RV Show, which is the world's largest event for recreational vehicle enthusiasts.From pv magazine USA The Quartzsite RV Show is said to be the largest of its kind, drawing some 750,000 visitors to the Arizona desert each year. On display this year were two solar generators for RVs from Jackery, to provide clean energy on the road or while camping. The generators are lithium batteries with a maximum power point controller (MPPT), AC/DC inverter, and numerous outputs, including USB, car outlets, and traditional wall ...

