Mittwoch, 09.02.2022
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
WKN: A3DA7C ISIN: CA8428133059 Ticker-Symbol: 0M1 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.02.2022 | 08:08
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 30,000 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") to satisfy an exercise of warrants over Common Shares at an exercise price of CAD0.32 per Common Share.

Admission to Trading on AIM and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the admission to trading on AIM of the 30,000 new Common Shares, which is expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 14 February 2022 ("Admission"). On Admission, the new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares.

On Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will be 78,151,858 Common Shares and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or change to their interest in the Company. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company. Accordingly, on Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 78,151,858.

Southern Energy Corp.

Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)

Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)

+1 587 287 5401

+1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser

James Spinney / James Bellman

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker

Sam Merlin / Ernest Bell

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco

James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For further information, please contact:

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687963/Southern-Energy-Corp-Announces-Exercise-of-Warrants

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
