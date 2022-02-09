Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Year-end Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

STOCKHOLM, 9 February 2022 - Promore Pharma AB (publ) publishes its Year-end Report 2021 in the morning of 16 February 2022.

The same day at 13.00, the company will host a webcast telephone conference with President and CEO Jonas Ekblom and CFO Erik Magnusson. After the presentation there will be a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English and can be accessed via computer, tablet, or telephone.

The number of attendees is limited, please register for the conference in advance on the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6512682670146862095

The conference call will be recorded and made available on the company's website www.promorepharma.com after the call, and on Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Youtube channel.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO

Phone: [+46] 736 777 540

E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO

Phone: [+46] 708 565 245

E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com



Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is being prepared for a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Year-end Report 2021

