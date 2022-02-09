- (PLX AI) - Serneke Q4 orders SEK 1,749 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 87 million vs. estimate SEK 25 million
|Serneke Q4 EBIT SEK 71 Million vs. Estimate SEK 38 Million
