- (PLX AI) - Mycronic Q4 orders SEK 1,234 million.
- • Q4 sales SEK 1,295 million vs. estimate SEK 1,175 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 1.82
|Year-end Report January-December 2021: Mycronic AB
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Fourth quarter
Order intake amounted to SEK 1,234 (865) million, up 43 percent Net sales increased 30 percent to SEK 1,295 (992) million....
|08:10
|Mycronic Q4 EBIT SEK 204 Million vs. Estimate SEK 176 Million
|26.01.
|Mycronic AB: Invitation to Mycronic's Year-end Report 2021 presentation
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Year-end Report 2021. The presentation will be held on February 9, 2022...
|17.01.
|Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million....
|14.01.
|Mycronic AB: Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million. Delivery...
