- (PLX AI) - Bilia Q4 operational earnings SEK 588 million vs. estimate SEK 588 million.
|08:10
|Bilia Q4 Revenue SEK 8,634 Million vs. Estimate SEK 9,564 Million
|02.02.
|The proposal by the Nomination Committee for election of the Board of Directors of Bilia AB
|26.01.
|Bilia AB: Press and analyst meeting
|On Wednesday 9 February 2022, at 08:00 CET, Bilia's Full-Year Report 2021 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén...
|19.01.
|Bilia AB: The Board of Bilia has taken decision to replace ongoing share repurchase program with a new share repurchase program in accordance with the ...
|14.01.
|Übernahme von vier Bilia-Standorten: Enders Gruppe baut BMW-Geschäft aus
|BILIA AB
|13,120
|+0,46 %