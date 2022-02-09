

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Adyen N.V.(ADYEY) reported net income of 264.88 million euros or 8.63 euros per share for the six months ended December 31, 2021, higher than 163.12 million euros or 5.32 euros per share in the same period a year ago.



Income before income taxes were 324.91 million euros in the second half, up from 199.15 million euros last year.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, increased 51% year-on-year to 357.24 million euros.



Revenue for the quarter increased to 3.441 billion euros from 2.081 billion euros a year ago.



Net revenue was 556.49 million euros compared with 379.39 million euros last year.







