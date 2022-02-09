Anzeige
WKN: A2QQJY ISIN: SE0015407382 Ticker-Symbol: R71 
Frankfurt
09.02.22
08:28 Uhr
1,900 Euro
-0,016
-0,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2022 | 08:29
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Aktiebolaget Fastator (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (68/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Aktiebolaget
Fastator (publ) to trading with effect from 2022-02-10. Last day of trading is
set to 2025-12-15. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate
Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1041528
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
