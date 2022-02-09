- (PLX AI) - Maersk Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 24,000 million; consensus USD 25,100 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT USD 19,000 million; consensus USD 19,600 million
- • Maersk sees 2022 free cash flow USD 15 billion
- • Maersk dividend DKK 2,500 per share
- • Maersk Ocean is expected to grow in line with the global container demand of 2-4% in 2022
- • Maersk 2022-2023 expectation for the accumulated CAPEX is USD 9.0-10.0 billion
- • Maersk assumes Ocean normalization early in H2
- • NOTE: Analysts at DNB said yesterday buy-side investor expectations may be for EBITDA outlook of higher than USD 27,000 million
- • 2021 EBITDA was about USD 24,000 million
