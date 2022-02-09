

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons plc (PZC.L) reported statutory profit after tax from continuing operations of £28.6 million for the half year ended November 30, 2021, compared to £24.9 million last year.



On a per share basis, basic earnings rose to 6.14p from 3.42p earned a year ago. Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations were 6.31p versus 5.98p last year, reflecting higher statutory profit after tax.



Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations totaled £32.0 million versus £34.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted basic earnings from continuing operations amounted to 5.64p per share compared to 6.67p per share reported last year.



Revenue from continuing operations declined 9.3% to £283.7 million from £312.9 million generated in the same period of last year, due to the disposal of the non-core five:am yoghurt business in Australia and normalised demand for hand hygiene products in the UK.



Jonathan Myers, CEO, said, 'We have seen continued progress against both our new strategy and our pursuit of sustainable, profitable revenue growth. The Q1 revenue decline was driven primarily by Carex lapping unprecedented demand for Hygiene products at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year. The business returned to revenue growth in Q2 with our core Baby and Beauty categories growing revenue in the first half overall...'







