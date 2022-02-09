TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics January 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,181 million at the end of January. Compared to January 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 32 % in local currencies.
Month
Jan-22
Jan-21
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
411
320
28 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
588
293
101 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
256
126
103 %
*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for January 2022 are preliminary.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33
The information was provided for publication on February 9, 2022 at 08.30 CET.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
