TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics January 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 11,181 million at the end of January. Compared to January 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 32 % in local currencies.

Month Jan-22 Jan-21 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 411 320 28 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 588 293 101 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 256 126 103 %

*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for January 2022 are preliminary.

The information was provided for publication on February 9, 2022 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

