Volante Technologies, Inc.: Volante Technologies and FIMBank Extend Cloud Payments Collaboration

Enabling FIMBank to accelerate their payments innovation journey

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced today that FIMBank, a leading provider of trade finance, factoring and forfaiting solutions, will extend their relationship with Volante by deploying additional payment rails and components from the Volante Payments as a Service (PaaS) cloud-native payments processing platform.

The collaboration began in 2018 when FIMBank selected Volante's service, running in the cloud on Microsoft Azure, to process inbound and outbound SEPA payments for the bank's corporate customers. Building on the success of this relationship, the bank will now use the service to facilitate their switch to clearing and settlement via the Central Bank of Malta.

Gilbert Coleiro, CIO, FIMBank commented, "We collaborated with Volante to help us implement the first step of our innovation programme - processing SEPA payments in the cloud. Volante's PaaS is now a core part of our mission-critical payments business. Its extensibility will allow us to easily participate in new schemes like SEPA instant, expand cross-border capabilities, and smooth our migration to ISO 20022. By doing so, we will be able to deliver data-rich 24x7 instant payment experiences to corporations, no matter where or when they do business."

Gareth Lodge, Senior Analyst, Global Payments, Celent noted, "Banks and financial institutions face stiff competition for corporate business on all fronts: larger global banks, smaller challengers, fintechs and bigtechs. The key to rising above the competition is rapid payments modernisation. More than ever, that means adopting cloud-native as-a-service platforms for payments processing, particularly instant payments. The benefits are clear: faster time to value, greater resilience and scalability, lower costs, higher margins, and ultimately superior customer satisfaction and market share."

Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies added, "We are delighted to see FIMBank expand its relationship with Volante by using our cloud Payments as a Service for more of its mission-critical payments needs, including SEPA instant processing. FIMBank has recognised that the cloud can accelerate its modernisation journey and eliminate legacy limitations, giving it the freedom to evolve in whatever direction it chooses for itself and its customers. We look forward to continuing to support FIMBank throughout this journey."

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech .

About FIMBank

FIMBank plc is a leading provider of trade finance, factoring and forfaiting solutions, with a global presence in various important financial and trading centres. FIMBank is a customer-driven provider focused on optimising business performance and supporting business growth by developing tailor-made trade finance solutions that provide exporters with accelerated receivables and importers with extended credit. The Bank provides a comprehensive range of services which include forfaiting, factoring, cash management and real estate finance.

