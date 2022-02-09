Australia Largest Superannuation Provider AMP Selects Premialab

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announced today that the Australian global investment manager AMP will benefit from Premialab's Multi-Asset performance and risk analytics to improve manager selection decisions and multi-asset factor decomposition.

"By partnering with Premialab, we enhance our analytical framework across asset classes to optimize further and risk control multi-asset portfolio allocation and manager selection decisions," said Pierre-Hedzer Marchi, Head of Quantitative Research at AMP Investments.

AMP team will benefit from the Premialab Platform to analyze what's driving the risk, performance, and alpha of systematic strategies through Premialab Pure Factors while leveraging Premialab's API technology for large-scale analysis with increased flexibility.

"Our comprehensive universe of strategies combined with our advanced analytics are perfectly positioned to integrate AMP infrastructure for tactical asset allocation and overall portfolio optimization," said Pierre Trecourt, COO at Premialab. "We support customers globally and regionally on manager research and strategy selection, facing crucial undercurrent inflationary environment effectively, and general uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, higher oil prices, and territorial tensions."

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform providing data, analytics, and risk solutions on systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information, the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions while achieving the utmost time and cost efficiency.



With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Stockholm, the group has established strong partnerships with the top 17 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies. Please visit: www.premialab.com or connect on Twitter or LinkedIn for more information.



About AMP

AMP is a wealth management company with a growing retail banking business and an expanding international investment management business. We provide retail clients with financial advice and superannuation, retirement income, banking, and investment products. AMP also provides corporate superannuation products and services for workplace super and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs). For institutional clients we provide investment management services across a range of asset classes, both in Australia and globally. Please visit our website for more information about AMP, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.