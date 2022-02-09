Anzeige
09.02.2022 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SMART VALOR AG, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (50/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SMART VALOR AG, company registration
number CHE-306481585, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that SMART VALOR AG, applies for admission to trading of its Swedish
depositary receipts ("SDR") on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first
day of trading is expected to be February 10, 2022. 

The company has 12,890,801 SDRs as per today's date.



SDRs

Short name:          SMART SDB        
------------------------------------------------------
Number of SDRs to be listed: 15,192,181       
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0017133820      
------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        247852         
------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: CHE-306481585      
------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:           SSME          
------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           
------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 7 0412 9954.
