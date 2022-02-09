

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM), a U.K.-based homewares retailer, on Wednesday announced its interim results for the 26 weeks to 25 December 2021 that showed 10.6 percent growth in revenue and 25.3 percent growth in profit before tax.



Profit before tax increased to 140.8 million pounds, from 112.4 million pounds in the previous half year.



Profit after tax increased to 113.4 million pounds or 55.4 pence per share as compared to 90.2 million pounds or 44.1 pence per share in the previous half year.



Total sales for the period increased to 795.6 million pounds, from 719.4 million pounds in the previous half year.



Dunelm has declared an interim dividend of 14 pence per share (to be paid on 8 April to shareholders on the register on 18 March) as compared to 12 pence per share in the previous period. The company has also declared a special dividend of 37 pence per share (to be paid on 18 March to shareholders on the register on 25 February).



On account of the good trading to date in the second half, the company expects the FY22 PBT to be in line with recently upgraded expectations.



Shares of Dunelm Group closed Tuesday's trading at 1264 pounds.







