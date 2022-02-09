NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (18/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA (Equinor) published on February 9, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Equinor has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 11, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of USD 0.20 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 12, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor (EQNR). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1041565