AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

09-Feb-2022

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 08/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.85

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 97654

CODE: AEMU

ISIN: LU2277591868

