Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Size Worth $7.8 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The rapidly rising prevalence of congenital heart diseases, such as Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)and the ventricular septal defect is expected to drive the demand for the patches. In addition, increasing implementation of patches in medical procedures and growing sports injuries is expected to support the development and growth of the market over the forthcoming years. As per studies, ASD is the second most common type of congenital heart disease and the incidence rate across the global population is recorded to be 56 per 100,000 live births.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The soft tissue repair segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the rapidly growing incidence rate of hernias across the globe

The ePTFE segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the multiple benefits associated with ePTFE, such as high durability, easy availability, and high tensile strength

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing disease burden, advancing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and growing trend of minimally invasive surgeries

Read 125 page market research report, "Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application (Cardiac Repair, Vascular Repair, Pericardial Repair, Dural Repair, Soft Tissue Repair), By Raw Material, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

One of the key driving market forces is the rapidly rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Changing lifestyles, growing obesity levels, adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits, increasing alcohol consumption and smoking, and growing geriatric population are driving the incidence of cardiac disorders. As per World Health Organization estimates, cardiovascular diseases account for the largest share of 32% or 17.9 million deaths annually. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, approximately 695,000 deaths in the U.S. are due to underlying cardiac diseases. Coronary heart diseases are recorded in the majority of cardiac disorder-related deaths. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, coronary heart diseases accounted for 360,900 deaths in the U.S. in 2019.

Another key driving force supporting growth is the rising prevalence of hernias such as inguinal hernia, umbilical hernia, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, ventral hernia, and others. Some of the risk factors associated with hernias are heavy weight lifting, abdominal surgery, ascites, constipation, and chronic cough which increases the pressure on intra-abdominal regions resulting in abdominal hernias. Inguinal hernias are the commonest abdominal hernias and the incidence rate of inguinal hernia repairs in the U.K. is 10 per 100,000 individuals and in the U.S. are 28 per 100,000 individuals. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia is caused due to genetic factors and residual embryological channel defects. The abovementioned factors are driving the demand for patches in therapeutic procedures and wound care management.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market on the basis of application, raw material, and region:

Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

Cardiac repair



Atrial Septal Defect





Common Atrium





Defects of the Endocardial Cushion





Ventricular Septal Defect





Tetralogy of Fallot





Right Ventricular Outflow Tract Reconstruction



Suture bleeding



Vascular repair & reconstruction





Carotid endarterectomy





Anomalous Connection of the Pulmonary Veins





Transposition of the Great Vessels





Reconstruction of Portal and Superior Mesenteric Veins





Other Vascular Repair and Reconstruction



Pericardial repair



Dural repair



Soft tissue repair



Defects of the Abdominal Wall





Defects of the Thoracic Wall





Gastric Binding





Hernia

Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

ePTFE



Biomaterial and tissue-engineered material



Others

Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market

Baxter

Admedus

Abbott

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

Glycar SA Pty Ltd.

LabCor

Cryolife, Inc.

CorMatrix

Terumo Medical Corporation

Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.

Neovasc

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

B.Braun

Novomedics

TEI Biosciences Inc.

Perouse Medical

Gunze Limited

Atriummed

Maverick Bioscience

Southern Lights Biomaterials

