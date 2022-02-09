The Chinese inverter manufacturer said the new device can be used for residential and commercial projects as well as to replace diesel power generators or as back-up power. The device features an efficiency of 97.5% and a European efficiency of 98%.Chinese inverter manufacturer LuxpowerTek has unveiled a new hybrid inverter for residential and commercial applications. Dubbed Hybrid LXP 8-12kW, the device is claimed to be also suitable to replace diesel power generators or to provide back-up power. "Its paralleling function allows building systems with a capacity ranging from three to 144kW," a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...