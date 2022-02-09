Indian developer ReNew Power has commissioned a 17.6 MW captive wind-solar project to supply clean energy to Grasim Industries Limited's Chlor-Alkali unit in the Indian state of Gujarat. The second phase will involve an additional installation of 16.68 MW.From pv magazine India ReNew Power, a NASDAQ-listed Indian renewable energy developer, has revealed that it has set up the first wind-solar hybrid project in the Indian state of Gujarat at the Chlor-Alkali unit of Grasim Industries Limited. The first phase of the hybrid project, with 17.6 MW of commercial-scale wind-solar capacity, commenced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...