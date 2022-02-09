Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Katana Inu is excited to announce their NFT sales even and introduce the NFT Marketplace.

Katana Inu is planning to hold a sales event for its NFTs (non fungible tokens). These NFTs have in-game functionality and shall provide benefits to those wishing to gain a headstart on the Katana Inu metaverse's debut. The NFT sale event will hence be held on the Katana Inu website and will offer a chance for first-mover advantages for collectors and gamers alike.

Furthermore, the Katana Inu game completely integrates NFTs into its design, giving both players and producers a wealth of possibilities which also involves an in-house NFT marketplace. This marketplace enables customers to trade and exchange in-game assets (minted as NFTs) for ETH. In addition to in-game commodities, the Katana Inu NFT marketplace is available to digital artists who may promote, sell, or exchange their work. Profits from the games are then re-invested into the Katana Inu platform.





Past achievements and future goals

Expanding on its early successes (which also included charity initiatives supported by liquidity provision mechanics and the construction of a drinking fountain project in Tanzania), the Katana Inu team is now concentrating on phase two of its roadmap goals, which include game creation, upgrades, staking launch, e-commerce integration, and additional collaborations to help build and promote its ecosystem. Katana Inu therefore prioritizes code integrity, transparency, and value substantiation. Moreover, the project has received Certik accreditation and is striving to strengthen its security measures.

About Katana Inu

Katana Inu is a play-to-earn/metaverse NFT-oriented game with high-end visuals. The project's goal is to stimulate NFT gaming innovation by creating new game offers based on P2E dynamics. This strategy includes gamifying DeFi settings as part of the in-game reward system. The major goal of the firm is to integrate the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and various other blockchain derivatives with that of a powerful high-end gaming platform.

Katana Inu is thus essentially a metaverse platform as well as a high-end blockchain gaming application. It offers unique play-to-earn options alongside an engaging gaming experience. In this way, the project aims to provide value to the world by promoting decentralization and raising awareness of the possibilities of blockchain technology.

For more information and regular updates, be sure to check out Katana Inu's website as well as its Twitter, Facebook, Discord, Instagram and Telegram channels.

