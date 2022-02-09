

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday to extend losses for the third straight session amid concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran.



The downside remained capped somewhat after industry data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude and fuel stocks.



Brent crude futures for April delivery dipped 0.4 percent to $90.42 a barrel, while WTI crude oil futures for March settlement were down 0.4 percent at $89.02.



Traders booked profits after prices reached a 7-year high last week on worries about supply disruptions.



Iran nuclear talks have entered a critical stage as officials from Iran, the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany, Britain and the European Union began meeting in various formats on Tuesday.



As negotiations continue in Vienna, Iran unveiled a new missile today with a reported range that would allow it to reach both U.S. bases in the region as well as targets inside Israel.



Oil exports from the OPEC producer are likely to resume swiftly if a nuclear deal is reached.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday that U.S. natural gas production and demand will both rise in 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de