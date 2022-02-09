

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were moving in a narrow range on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's U.S. January inflation print expected to show inflation accelerated to a four-decade high of 7.3 percent.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,827.87 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were largely unchanged at $1,828.55.



Spot gold prices are attempting to retest the $1,830 resistance region as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the dollar.



Inflation worries persist, with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly telling CNN that inflation could get worse before going to get better.



However, Daly added that the Fed is unlikely to be overly aggressive on rate increases.



More evidence of persisting inflationary pressures in Thursday's report may boost chances of a 50 bps rate hike in March 2022.



Investors also await the release of the Fed minutes from its most recent meeting for additional clues on the pace of Fed's policy tightening.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de