Kollektor.io Launches Suite of NFT Minting and Sales Tools for Social Media on Algorand, Unlocking New Monetization Opportunities for Creators

Kollektor.io, which enables creators to leverage their existing social audience with integrated NFT minting and transaction tools, has begun accepting applications for beta users.

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to make creating and collecting NFTs on mobile simple, Kollektor.io is excited to today announce the launch of its platform offering simple-to-use NFT design, minting, and selling tools that easily integrate with social media channels. Developed specifically for creators, the platform enables users to sell NFTs from their existing social media channels, like Instagram, Twitter, and ArtStation, and enables fans and followers to make 1-click purchases of unique digital content, even without owning crypto.

While the NFT market reached an eye popping $41 billion in 2021, the opportunity still remains much larger, with more than 50 million social media users around the world reporting that they consider themselves creators. Kollektor was designed to break NFTs out of their current bubble, and to open a new avenue for the masses of non-crypto native creators to monetize their social media presence and tap into the opportunities NFTs present for forging deeper connections with fans and followers.

Kollektor enables fans to purchase NFTs from their favorite creators via credit card, and for artists to receive payouts directly to their traditional bank accounts. The technology is as easy to integrate into a user's social channels as any audience monetization tool (such as Linktree). By building the platform on Algorand, Kollektor is also able to ensure very low cost transaction fees (just fractions of a cent per transaction), full transaction security, and- because Algorand is a completely carbon-negative network-little to no environmental impact.

Kollektor is a first-of-its-kind direct sales channel for mobile-first digital assets, and is poised to unleash the still-untapped value within the creator economy.

The platform is currently within its private alpha program, and has begun accepting applications for beta. Creators who are interested in leveraging the platform to bring NFT monetization directly to their social media platforms can apply via https://kollektor.io/connect/

About Kollektor.io

kollektor.io is the enabler for the fast-growing creator economy: we make it possible to sell digital assets directly on social media. With a user experience making NFTs accessible to everyone (no crypto needed), fans can collect NFTs on their mobile, and engage and support their favorite creators.

About Algorand

Algorand is building the technology to power everything from the creator economy to the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for anyone to transition into the new digital economy. The leading decentralized infrastructure of choice for visionary leaders across more than 1000 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

