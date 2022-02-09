

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, CVS Health (CVS) confirmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $7.04 to $7.24 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share.



The company had in early December 2021 projected total revenues for the full-year 2022 to be between $304.0 billion and $309.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.28 per share on revenues of $307.62 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







