- (PLX AI) - FY net income EUR 349.2 million vs. estimate EUR 365 million.
- • FY revenue EUR 804.5 million vs. estimate EUR 796 million
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:10
|FinecoBank FY Revenue Beats Expectations, but Net Income Misses
(PLX AI) - FY net income EUR 349.2 million vs. estimate EUR 365 million.• FY revenue EUR 804.5 million vs. estimate EUR 796 million
|Fr
|Milan: Positive day for Finecobank
|04.01.
|Italienische Finecobank kommt nach Deutschland
|10.11.21
|FinecoBank continues rapid UK growth
|Q3 results show accelerated momentum
Leading fintech bank breaking both traditional model and challenger approaches to drive next wave of integrated UK banking
LONDON, Nov. 10,...
|03.08.21
|FinecoBank continues UK surge - record growth for H1 2021
|Leading fintech bank breaking both traditional model and challenger approaches to drive next wave of integrated UK banking
MILAN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank, one of Europe's...
